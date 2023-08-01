2 arrested in connection with NH home invasion, shooting incident

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say two people have been arrested and more arrests are coming after a home invasion that ended in a shooting in New Hampshire.

Investigators say Monday at about 6:15 p.m., two men forced their way into a Claremont apartment and assaulted one of the people inside.

Police say those men were Loren Richardson, 34, and Kody Bardin, 29, both of Claremont.

They say when another resident of the apartment saw Richardson armed with a gun and assaulting the victim, that resident fired his own pistol at Richardson, hitting him in the chest.

Richardson and Bardin took off from the apartment after the shooting, but a short time later, Claremont Police learned Richardson was at the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound. They say he is in critical but stable condition.

Tuesday, police said they arrested Bardin on charges including robbery, assault and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

They also arrested Emily Engerman, 20, of Claremont, on charges of falsifying evidence in the case.

Emily Engerman (Courtesy: Claremont Police)

Police say they are still investigating and more arrests are imminent. Anyone with information is asked to call the Claremont Police at 603-542-7010 or their anonymous tip line at 603-542-7026.

