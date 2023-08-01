How to help
Barre officials provide mold cleanup aids

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - At the Barre Auditorium, city officials, first responders, and nonprofits are helping flood-impacted residents clean up and get back on their feet with free water, food boxes, clean-up kits, and gift cards.

“Gift cards for people that may need things that they had lost -- clothing, tools, in some cases buying heaters because they can’t have heat in their house and lost their furnace,” said Buzzard

Nearly a month after the flooding, mold is now being discovered inside homes and businesses. Crews are giving away a disinfectant to aid in the clean-up process. “It does help to kill, eliminate a lot of the mold that is already in the area, and then it can help to prevent further mold growth from coming back as well,” said John Schultz from Samaritan’s Purse, an international evangelical Christian organization that assists in natural disasters. “If there is any visible mold or if we are concerned about mold in any areas, we utilize a product called Shock Wave, which is a mold killer. It’s a readily available commercial product.”

Salvation Army Maj. Robert Klenk says it s important to give back to the community. “We can’t solve all the problems, but if we can help relieve some of the stress, some of the anxiety, it really does make a difference in people’s lives, just knowing some of the natural things are being taken care of,” he said.

Officials say they will continue to hand out the sprays for free until they run out.

