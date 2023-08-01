Community raises funds for Burlington bar after burglary

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have yet to find the burglar who broke into Radio Bean Sunday, July 23.

Radio Bean owner Lee Anderson said the suspect took several-thousand-dollars worth of items, a big blow to a business already struggling.

The business says they first noticed the burglary last Saturday, but it wasn’t until this weekend, July 29th, that they realized the extent of what was stolen, when the DJ went to go start playing his set and realized his stuff wasn’t there.

Anderson said the suspect forced entry through one of the front doors -- and then the office.

He said the person stole business money and property, and equipment belonging to in-house DJ taka.

“When the DJ came in to perform on Friday we realized that two expensive pieces of his gear were missing, which we didn’t realize were missing at first because he hadn’t been here until then so once he realized that and the value of that was over nine thousand dollars, then it was apparent that we needed to get some support,” Lee Anderson said.

Since DJ taka is an independent contractor, he says insurance would not cover his losses.

So Anderson took to social media to ask for help.

Donors more than doubled his 9,000-dollar fundraising goal -- for a total of 24,000 dollars.

And the money -- is still coming in.

“The reaction from the community has been really amazing,” Anderson said.

Anderson said more than 450 individuals chipped in.

He said additional funds will not only pay for the missing items, but will also help keep radio bean afloat.

“Running a small, independent music venue is hard. it’s hard, you know, there’s not a lot of extra money around, the additional money will certainly be appreciated, especially as we just try to catch up,” Anderson said.

Anderson filed a police report a week ago when the break-in happened.

Burlington police confirm the crime, and say an officer is assigned to the case.

