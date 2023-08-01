Dartmouth launches Institute for Black Intellectual and Cultural Life

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A new cultural and academic hub at Dartmouth College will highlight the Black community on campus and beyond.

In a continued push toward diversity, equity, and inclusion on the campus of Dartmouth College, a new institute aims to recruit and retain Black students and staff.

“I really wanted to go to a place that had the community that I was looking for, and I knew that Dartmouth would give me that,” said Kourtney Bobb, who along with Eunice Antwi, are rising juniors at Dartmouth.

“There’s a larger Black community there, Hispanic community, Asian community there,” Antwi said.

The Institute for Black Intellectual and Cultural Life aims to make the college campus even more diverse. Its mission is to dive into the creative, and scholarly expression of Black culture.

“I feel that a lot of people are just not aware of the contributions that Black people have made to society,” said Antwi, who was drawn to Dartmouth from St. Louis.

“I think that it is kind of giving my culture a space to be valued and appreciated and looked after in a way that never has been before,” added Bobb, who is from Long Island.

“It’s needed in more places than just Dartmouth,” said Kimberly Brown, an associate professor of English and creative writing and the institute’s inaugural director. “We are going to have visiting scholars, we are going to have lectures, we are going to have podcast series. Success will be the thing that comes whether or not we are looking for it.”

The institute has been in the works for years but it comes at a time where issues surrounding racial equality continue to make headlines.

“In addition to that affirmative action was just revoked, and so I feel like Dartmouth created this institution at this time and period -- it shows that they are still committed to promoting diversity, equity, inclusion at this institution,” Antwi said.

And students say it will have a ripple effect across campus. “It will be great to inform our other modes of research that can better reflect a more diverse community,” Bobb said.

Initial seed money for the institute is $2.3 million. A million of that came from alumni from the college’s “Call to Lead” campaign.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.