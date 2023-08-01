How to help
Furniture from Vermont Statehouse damaged by flooding

Some furniture from the Vermont Statehouse was damaged in the flooding last month, though it wasn't under the golden dome at the time.
Some furniture from the Vermont Statehouse was damaged in the flooding last month, though it wasn’t under the golden dome at the time.(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some furniture from the Vermont Statehouse was damaged in the flooding last month, though it wasn’t under the golden dome at the time.

The Statehouse furniture is switched out between the summer and the legislative season with much of it going into storage.

Unfortunately, the space where it’s kept is in the basement of the Pavilion Building, which filled with eight feet of water during the flooding.

Vermont State Curator David Schutz says they opted to get rid of 75% of what was down there because of cost. The rest of it is being sent away to be restored.

“Really the only things that we’re conserving are original furnishings from the Statehouse that are irreplaceable, anything that is part of the historic collection,” Schutz said.

The basement only had two pieces of art in it. One, of historic value, should be able to be saved. The other is a Vermont Strong piece which includes a plate from a car washed out during Tropical Storm Irene. Schutz says hopefully that one will go back up on display in the Statehouse.

A Vermont Strong art piece which includes a plate from a car washed out during Tropical Storm Irene
A Vermont Strong art piece which includes a plate from a car washed out during Tropical Storm Irene(WCAX)

