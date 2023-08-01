How to help
Gov. Scott will hold another flood relief conference

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott is hosting a flooding update conference at 11:00 a.m.

He’ll be joined by members of the state emergency response team to talk about the ongoing response and recovery efforts from the catastrophic flooding.

The conference will be airing live on wcax.com, not on our TV broadcast. So be sure to check out our coverage here or on your WCAX news app to watch the conference.

We will follow up with coverage later on the Channel 3 evening news.

