How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Historical sites begin to reopen after recent floods

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Historic sites in Vermont are slowly re-opening following the severe flooding.

Today, Mount Independence in Orwell is back. Tomorrow, Chimney Point in Addison reopens, and Saturday, the President Chester Arthur historic site in Fairfield will reopen as well.

State leaders say the Justin Morrill Homestead, including the structures and grounds, will remain closed until further notice. That’s because the site received significant damage from the floods.

Several events planned in August are still happening, including Bennington Battle Weekend and a reenactment of of President Coolidge’s oath of office, which celebrates the 100th anniversary on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Fatal motorcycle crash leads to coincidental DUI arrest
Claudia Voight
Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide
Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team
Hiker rescued from remote area of Camel’s Hump overnight
Specialized Levo LS Model-stock photo
Bike valued at more than $10K stolen at Bolton Valley
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

FILE
World Breastfeeding Week celebrates with Enable Breastfeeding theme
Vermont’s Department of Health is talking all things lactation for World Breastfeeding week.
World Breastfeeding Week celebrates with Enable Breastfeeding theme
Wood options are heating up in Vermont’s schools, with more school leaders choosing to use it...
Wood pellet use is on the rise in Vt. schools
FILE
Vt. senators promote new energy transformer standardization bill
An electricity standardization bill is powering up in Washington.
Vt. senators promote new energy transformer standardization bill