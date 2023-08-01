Historical sites begin to reopen after recent floods

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Historic sites in Vermont are slowly re-opening following the severe flooding.

Today, Mount Independence in Orwell is back. Tomorrow, Chimney Point in Addison reopens, and Saturday, the President Chester Arthur historic site in Fairfield will reopen as well.

State leaders say the Justin Morrill Homestead, including the structures and grounds, will remain closed until further notice. That’s because the site received significant damage from the floods.

Several events planned in August are still happening, including Bennington Battle Weekend and a reenactment of of President Coolidge’s oath of office, which celebrates the 100th anniversary on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.