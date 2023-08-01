How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Hochul calls on governors to take action on gun control

File
File(U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York via AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul is calling out other governors she says aren’t doing enough to keep people safe.

Hocul Monday said that states can’t say they are serious about fighting crime without working to get illegal guns off the street. She says she is working with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to target gun violence in the state but that other states should follow suit.

“Until everyone, every leader of this nation, every governor -- Democrat or Republican -- takes seriously the fact that people are dying in all of our streets -- not Democratic streets but all of our streets --that we will not have a solution. This calls for a federal response but also every governor can have a red flag law. Every governor can invest in a violence disruption program,” Hochul said.

In addition to red flag laws, Governor Hochul has invested in affordable housing and mental health resources to reduce crime.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Fatal motorcycle crash leads to coincidental DUI arrest
Claudia Voight
Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide
Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team
Hiker rescued from remote area of Camel’s Hump overnight
Specialized Levo LS Model-stock photo
Bike valued at more than $10K stolen at Bolton Valley
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

A relief fund was just set up to help Waterbury homeowners and businesses hit by the recent...
Revitalizing Waterbury sets up flood relief fund
Two new forms of aid are in the pipeline to help flood-impacted Vermonters.
New aid on the way for Vermonters and businesses hit by flooding
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Vermont’s Department of Health is showcasing the important health benefits of breastfeeding for...
World Breastfeeding Week celebrates with ‘Enabling Breastfeeding’ theme