Hochul calls on governors to take action on gun control

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul is calling out other governors she says aren’t doing enough to keep people safe.

Hocul Monday said that states can’t say they are serious about fighting crime without working to get illegal guns off the street. She says she is working with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to target gun violence in the state but that other states should follow suit.

“Until everyone, every leader of this nation, every governor -- Democrat or Republican -- takes seriously the fact that people are dying in all of our streets -- not Democratic streets but all of our streets --that we will not have a solution. This calls for a federal response but also every governor can have a red flag law. Every governor can invest in a violence disruption program,” Hochul said.

In addition to red flag laws, Governor Hochul has invested in affordable housing and mental health resources to reduce crime.

