How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Lost wages due to flooding? You may qualify for unemployment insurance benefits

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If the recent flooding has impacted your business or job, you may be eligible for unemployment insurance.

The state says if flooding affected your hours or left you without work you may be eligible.

You can apply online and it takes up to 10 days to receive a payment. There’s no difference between a regular unemployed individual and those filing for the regular unemployment insurance program.

Vermont Department of Labor Policy and Legislative Affairs Director Cameron Wood says there is an opportunity to backdate if you are applying now.

“We have the ability to backdate UI claims and our commissioner, Commissioner Harrington, has directed that we ensure that individuals who have been impacted because of the disaster we are able to backdate those claims reasonably within a reasonable time to the first week in which the flooding occurred,” Wood said.

Watch the video to see our Ike Bendavid’s full conversation with Cameron Wood.

As of last week, there were more than 1,000 applications.

Click here for more information.

Related Stories:

Disaster unemployment assistance deadlines differ by county

Caledonia, Orange counties added to federal disaster declaration

Unemployment, SNAP benefits added to Vt. flood emergency response

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudia Voight
Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide
File image
Fatal motorcycle crash leads to coincidental DUI arrest
Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team
Hiker rescued from remote area of Camel’s Hump overnight
Specialized Levo LS Model-stock photo
Bike valued at more than $10K stolen at Bolton Valley
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

As many locations around the globe sustained record heat during the month of July, Vermont also...
Vermont breaks records for rainfall
Just as it did during Tropical Storm Irene, the flooding last month had an outsized impact on...
Flooding has outsized impact on 4 Vermont mobile home communities
mold kits
Barre officials provide mold cleanup aids
File photo
Vermont breaks records for rainfall