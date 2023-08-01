Lost wages due to flooding? You may qualify for unemployment insurance benefits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If the recent flooding has impacted your business or job, you may be eligible for unemployment insurance.

The state says if flooding affected your hours or left you without work you may be eligible.

You can apply online and it takes up to 10 days to receive a payment. There’s no difference between a regular unemployed individual and those filing for the regular unemployment insurance program.

Vermont Department of Labor Policy and Legislative Affairs Director Cameron Wood says there is an opportunity to backdate if you are applying now.

“We have the ability to backdate UI claims and our commissioner, Commissioner Harrington, has directed that we ensure that individuals who have been impacted because of the disaster we are able to backdate those claims reasonably within a reasonable time to the first week in which the flooding occurred,” Wood said.

Watch the video to see our Ike Bendavid’s full conversation with Cameron Wood.

As of last week, there were more than 1,000 applications.

Click here for more information.

Related Stories:

Disaster unemployment assistance deadlines differ by county

Caledonia, Orange counties added to federal disaster declaration

Unemployment, SNAP benefits added to Vt. flood emergency response

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.