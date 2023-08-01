How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man wins $1 million lottery prize days after telling employer he was retiring

Three days after informing his employer that he was going to retire, Paul Bashaw scratched off...
Three days after informing his employer that he was going to retire, Paul Bashaw scratched off a $1 million prize.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has a few extra bucks while heading into retirement thanks to hitting the lottery.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Paul Bashaw scratched off a $1 million prize while playing the $5 million 100X Cashword instant ticket game last month.

And his big win came just three days after informing his employer that he was going to retire.

On July 17, Bashaw notified his employer of over 20 years that he would be retiring at the end of the following week. Later that same week he purchased the winning ticket.

Bashaw finished out his two weeks and didn’t tell anyone at work about his incredibly good fortune. He ended up claiming his prize on July 28 at Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

“I told my wife there were three things in life I never thought I’d see happen: the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, getting a hole-in-one, and hitting the lottery. Now, I’ve hit all three,” Bashaw shared.

After choosing the cash option, Bashaw received a one-time payment of $650,000.

The now-retired truck driver, who will turn 66 later this year, said he plans to travel with his winnings.

Bashaw bought his winning ticket at J & J Variety in the West Boylston area. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudia Voight
Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide
File image
Fatal motorcycle crash leads to coincidental DUI arrest
Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team
Hiker rescued from remote area of Camel’s Hump overnight
Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday demo'd the new Vermont Strong license plates.
2nd death linked to catastrophic flooding
Specialized Levo LS Model-stock photo
Bike valued at more than $10K stolen at Bolton Valley

Latest News

Ryan Koss
Vermont man cited for negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Lizzo performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27,...
Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power
Students from the El Roi academy join a demonstration to demand the freedom of New Hampshire...
Aid efforts for Haitians suffer new blow with kidnapping of American nurse and daughter
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny...
Missouri man executed for abducting, killing 6-year-old St. Louis area girl in 2002