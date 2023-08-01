How to help
Montpelier businesses given flood assistance checks

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 100 business owners in Montpelier got checks to help meet recovery needs.

According to Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Foundation, the first checks went out yesterday.

More than 120 businesses received $4,000 checks.

The Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund was raised directly from the Montpelier community and other supporters.

The fund has raised more than $1 million dollars, with the goal of raising another million.

Fund leaders estimate local business damages and lost inventory at approximately $20 million.

