Newport to hold mayoral election after Beth Barnes steps down

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Newport residents will vote on a new mayor after a dramatic exit by the former leader.

Beth Barnes was elected on Town Meeting Day and stepped down three days later, saying she was bullied by the city council.

A new mayor was selected, but residents pushed to get a special election. The three candidates running are Roderick Owens, Carl King and Linda Joy Sullivan.

