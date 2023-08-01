How to help
Newport to hold mayoral election after Beth Barnes steps down

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Newport residents will vote on a new mayor after a dramatic exit by the former leader.

Beth Barnes was elected on Town Meeting Day and stepped down three days later, saying she was bullied by the city council.

A new mayor was selected, but residents pushed to get a special election. The three candidates running are Roderick Owens, Carl King and Linda Joy Sullivan.

