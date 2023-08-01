How to help
Parts of New England, including Mount Washington, saw record rain in July

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington set a new record for rainfall in July.
New Hampshire's Mount Washington set a new record for rainfall in July.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) - The tallest mountain in New England is known for its snow-capped peak, but it was heavy rainfall that had hikers talking in July.

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington set a new record for rainfall in July with 17.08 inches (43.38 centimeters) of precipitation for the month, the Mount Washington Observatory reported.

Heavy rainfall was recorded across the region.

Vermont, which dealt with serious flooding across the state, saw several records broken.

It was the wettest month on record in Montpelier, which recorded 12.06 inches (30.63 centimeters) of rain, and the wettest July on record in Rutland, which had 7.42 inches (18.84 centimeters) of rain, said Adriana Kremer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington.

In Massachusetts, it was the second-wettest July on record in Boston and Worcester, officials said. There was heavier-than-normal rainfall in Maine and New Hampshire but no top 10 rain totals, officials said.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

