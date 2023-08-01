Plattsburgh pharmaceutical company SterRX announces closure

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh pharmaceutical manufacturing company SterRX announced Tuesday it will be closing its doors at both Plattsburgh locations, the second major North Country employer to pull up stakes this summer.

The company, a manufacturer of sterile liquid pharmaceuticals, will be laying off at least 161 people. Local officials say their main priority is to make sure workers can find a future employer.

“It is a traumatic experience to go through a job loss,” said Assemblyman Bill Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake. He says he’s dealing with deja vu after the announcement in June that Nova Bus was also going to pull up stakes. “We will do everything we can to partner them up with local workforce development agencies and the labor department to make sure they can find employment... This was not something the employees did. this was a business decision. Very talented, very dedicated and any company would be blessed to have them in their workforce.”

SterRX officials say the decision aligns ongoing operations with the future of the business.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says the closure will come much faster. “This company is stripping back in a much shorter notice. Nova, for example, noticed their workforce that they were looking to do contracts until 2025, which gives a lot more opportunity for a transition,” he said.

Assemblyman Jones says he does not believe the closures signal any kind of trend for the local economy. “They were two companies -- both made individual decisions, unfortunately sometimes that happens,” he said.

North Country Chamber of Commerce Garry Douglas said in a statement that the number one concern is the employees and every effort will be made to preserve employment at the site.

A spokesperson with SterRX says that all employees will continue to receive full pay and benefits until late October, which is when layoffs will begin.

Related Story:

Nova Bus to close Plattsburgh plant, end bus production in US

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.