Reports of suspicious package in Colchester force nearby businesses to evacuate

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Reports of two suspicious packages at the Vermont health department laboratory in Colchester forced neighboring businesses to evacuate.

Colchester police say they were notified around 4:45 p.m. Monday about the packages found in the parking lot area.

The Vermont state police bomb squad, and ATF and FBI members responded to the scene and deemed both items *safe.

The laboratory, UVM research facility, and animal hospital were evacuated for about 2 hours.

