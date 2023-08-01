How to help
Reports of suspicious package in Colchester force nearby businesses to evacuate

Colchester Police
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Reports of two suspicious packages at the Vermont health department laboratory in Colchester forced neighboring businesses to evacuate.

Colchester police say they were notified around 4:45 p.m. Monday about the packages found in the parking lot area.

The Vermont state police bomb squad, and ATF and FBI members responded to the scene and deemed both items *safe.

The laboratory, UVM research facility, and animal hospital were evacuated for about 2 hours.

