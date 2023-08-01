Revitalizing Waterbury sets up flood relief fund

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A relief fund was just set up in Waterbury.

Revitalizing Waterbury established the 2023 Waterbury Relief Fund with an initial $5,000 donation from Northfield Savings Bank.

Following tropical storm Irene in 2011, Rebuild Waterbury was created to raise money and give it out to homeowners.

Now, this fund is to help both homeowners and businesses. Donations to the fund can be made on the Revitalizing Waterbury website.

