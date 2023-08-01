How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Revitalizing Waterbury sets up flood relief fund

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A relief fund was just set up in Waterbury.

Revitalizing Waterbury established the 2023 Waterbury Relief Fund with an initial $5,000 donation from Northfield Savings Bank.

Following tropical storm Irene in 2011, Rebuild Waterbury was created to raise money and give it out to homeowners.

Now, this fund is to help both homeowners and businesses. Donations to the fund can be made on the Revitalizing Waterbury website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Fatal motorcycle crash leads to coincidental DUI arrest
Claudia Voight
Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide
Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team
Hiker rescued from remote area of Camel’s Hump overnight
Specialized Levo LS Model-stock photo
Bike valued at more than $10K stolen at Bolton Valley
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Scott will hold another flood relief conference
Governor Phil Scott is hosting a flooding update conference at 11:00 a.m.
Gov. Scott will hold another flood relief conference
A relief fund was just set up in Waterbury.
Revitalizing Waterbury sets up flood relief fund
File photo
Montpelier businesses given flood assistance checks