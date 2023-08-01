Testing to find sewer break may affect color of Lake Champlain in area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re headed to Delta Park in Colchester on Tuesday and the lake is a different color there, don’t panic.

The Burlington Department of Public Works is conducting a nontoxic dye test on the broken sewer line in the Winooski River. Officials say the test will help them locate where the break or breaks may be and how significant they are as they continue planning their repair work.

They say the dye may turn yellowish-green and does not impact the water quality.

Today, DPW's Water Resources team is conducting a non-toxic dye test on the broken sewer line in the Winooski River.... Posted by City of Burlington Public Works on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

