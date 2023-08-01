Testing to find sewer break may affect color of Lake Champlain in area
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re headed to Delta Park in Colchester on Tuesday and the lake is a different color there, don’t panic.
The Burlington Department of Public Works is conducting a nontoxic dye test on the broken sewer line in the Winooski River. Officials say the test will help them locate where the break or breaks may be and how significant they are as they continue planning their repair work.
They say the dye may turn yellowish-green and does not impact the water quality.
Related Stories:
Burlington DPW crews stem 2-week sewage leak
Flooding brings water hazards to boaters on Lake Champlain
Officials say Winooski River sewage pipe fix could take another week
Burlington New North End residents urged to reduce water use due to sewage spill
What impact will flooding have on Lake Champlain?
Burlington crews respond to burst sewage pipe
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.