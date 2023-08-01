Vermont man cited for negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been cited for grossly negligent driving with death resulting in the crash that killed actor Treat Williams.

Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, died after a wreck on his motorcycle in Dorset on June 12. Vermont state police said Williams hit an SUV that turned into his path. He died at a hospital in Albany, New York, of severe trauma and blood loss from the crash.

Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, was behind the wheel of the SUV that turned into Williams’ path.

The office of Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage completed its review of the crash and on Tuesday directed state police to cite Koss for grossly negligent operation with death resulting. Koss is due in court next month.

Williams, an actor for nearly 50 years, starred in various TV shows such as “Everwood” and movies including “Hair.”

