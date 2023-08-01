How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont man cited for negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

Ryan Koss
Ryan Koss(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been cited for grossly negligent driving with death resulting in the crash that killed actor Treat Williams.

Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, died after a wreck on his motorcycle in Dorset on June 12. Vermont state police said Williams hit an SUV that turned into his path. He died at a hospital in Albany, New York, of severe trauma and blood loss from the crash.

Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, was behind the wheel of the SUV that turned into Williams’ path.

The office of Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage completed its review of the crash and on Tuesday directed state police to cite Koss for grossly negligent operation with death resulting. Koss is due in court next month.

Williams, an actor for nearly 50 years, starred in various TV shows such as “Everwood” and movies including “Hair.”

Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died at age 71.(Source: Spectrum News Albany via CNN)

Related Stories:

‘Just a really nice guy’: Community mourns actor killed in Vt. motorcycle crash

Actor Treat Williams of ‘Everwood’ killed in Vermont motorcycle crash

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudia Voight
Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide
File image
Fatal motorcycle crash leads to coincidental DUI arrest
Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team
Hiker rescued from remote area of Camel’s Hump overnight
Specialized Levo LS Model-stock photo
Bike valued at more than $10K stolen at Bolton Valley
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

File photo
Wildlife Watch: Floodplain restoration
Reporter Ike Bendavid visited the banks of the Otter Creek in Pittsford to learn about the...
Wildlife Watch: Floodplain restoration
SterRX
Plattsburgh pharmaceutical company SterRX announces closures
Police say two people have been arrested and more arrests are coming after a home invasion that...
2 arrested in connection with NH home invasion, shooting incident