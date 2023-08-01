How to help
Vt. man sentenced for federal gun crime connected to fatal shooting

Kahliq Richardson-File photo
Kahliq Richardson-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Rutland County man has been sentenced on federal gun charges in connection with the shooting death of a teen at a Vermont motel.

The U.S. Attorney General’s Office of Vermont says Kahliq Richardson, 20, was sentenced Monday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison for having a gun while being an unlawful user of controlled substances.

According to court documents, Richardson was at the Quality Inn in Rutland on April 3, 2021, when he shot 19-year-old Jonah Pandiani in the head. Pandiani died instantly.

The investigation showed Richardson had a history of drug use and was high on crack hours before the shooting.

Richardson also faces state charges of voluntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

