Vt. senators promote new energy transformer standardization bill

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - An electricity standardization bill is powering up in Washington.

Senators Peter Welch and Bernie Sanders are joining other leaders in Washington to call for increased transformer efficiency standards.

The goal of the standards are to lower energy bills, cut greenhouse gasses, and increase the resilience of the energy grid.

The letter to energy secertary Jennifer Granholm also asked for more time to come into compliance because of raw materials shortages.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

