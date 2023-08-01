Vt. senators promote new energy transformer standardization bill

WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - An electricity standardization bill is powering up in Washington.

Senators Peter Welch and Bernie Sanders are joining other leaders in Washington to call for increased transformer efficiency standards.

The goal of the standards are to lower energy bills, cut greenhouse gasses, and increase the resilience of the energy grid.

The letter to energy secertary Jennifer Granholm also asked for more time to come into compliance because of raw materials shortages.

