Will 3rd time be the charm for Morristown budget?

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown voters are going to the polls this month in a third attempt to pass a town budget since Town Meeting Day.

The budget before voters in the special election is roughly $1.3 million less than the original voted down in March. In addition, residents are voting for two selectboard positions as well as deciding whether to switch to a town manager rather than a town administrator.

“In order to keep this ship afloat, this is as far as we can go,” said Morristown Selectboard Vice Chair Don McDowell. He says the new proposed budget made major cuts to general government funds, public works, and emergency services. “When you take the grand list-- and the increase in the grand list which has been quite substantial this year with the development in town-- we’re really looking at a burden for taxpayers that’s somewhere around 7.7%.”

McDowell and Selectboard Chair Judy Bickford say they still chose not to drop employee salary increases meant to cover the cost of living. “It’s basically keeping our employees where they were last year before the inflation rate went up,” Bickford said.

Since the budget was supposed to be approved five months ago, Bickford says community services including the library have been impacted. “They’re in dire need of this budget being passed,” she said.

Bickford says residents petitioned for the switch to a town manager form of governance instead of a town administrator. “It makes the government more streamlined and running in the town,” she said. A town manager can approve day-to-day things like the purchase of gravel without having to wait for selectboard members to approve them. “We only meet twice a month. Everything has to wait until we meet, whereas the town manager could approve the bid and come back and report to us what’s going on.”

One of the selectboard seats on the ballot currently has an appointed member. The other seat was recently vacated by retiring member Travis Sabataso.

McDowell says once this town business is squared away, the focus can be on healing. “It’s going to take a while, it’s not going to happen quickly. We’ve been at this five or six months now and there’s going to be more than six months of healing to get us back where we were,” he said.

Ballots have already been sent out to registered voters. The election will take place on Tuesday, August 29.

