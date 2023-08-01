World Breastfeeding Week celebrates with Enable Breastfeeding theme

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Department of Health is talking all things lactation for World Breastfeeding week.

This year, the theme is Enable Breastfeeding, focusing on how to make communities and workplaces breastfeeding-friendly.

Experts say there are health benefits for mom and baby, including reducing risk of breast cancer and postpartum depression.

For babies, breastmilk can help their cognitive development and reduce risk for chronic disease.

