BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a beautiful start to the month of August! It’s been refreshing, comfortably cool and dry with good air quality, a far cry from what we experienced for most of July. Saranac Lake even dropped down to 36° early this morning. Expect more of the same tonight: a clear sky and cool temperatures. Most of us will see lows in the 40s. A couple low 50s may hold on right along Lake Champlain, with some upper 30s in some of the coldest hollows of the Adirondacks or NEK. Conditions will be great to view the full moon!

Wednesday will be almost a wash, rinse, repeat of today, just a few degrees warmer. We start with plenty of sun, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. It won’t be humid or smoky. There will only be a small chance for an isolated shower. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than today, ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Most of Thursday will be decent. Dew points gradually increase into the low 60s over the course of the day, so it will feel more summer-like. Clouds increase too, and there will be a little bit of smoke around. There will be a chance for showers or storms, but mainly late in the day. Periods of rain are likely on Friday, with some embedded thunderstorms or heavier downpours possible.

The good news is the unsettled weather won’t last too long. By Saturday, that system will clear out and it’s looking like we’ll have another nice weekend.

Enjoy the beautiful weather!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.