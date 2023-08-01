BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! The new month of August will get off to a delightful start with a couple of nice, sunny days that will have comfortably cooler temperatures and low humidity. There is just a slight chance for a passing shower both today and on Wednesday, mainly in the higher terrain. It will be clear tonight so that you can see the Full Sturgeon Moon, the first of two that the month of August will have.

Thursday will start out nice, but then there will be the chance for showers & possible thunderstorms late in the day as a frontal system approaches from the west. Friday will be the more active day with showers & thunderstorms a good bet.

All that active weather looks like it will come to an end by the time we get into the weekend, which is looking quite nice! Both Saturday & Sunday willl feature lots of sunshine along with comfortable temperatures and humidity.

The next chance for showers will be late in the day on Monday.

Try to take MAX Advantage of this nice August weather over the next couple of days! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.