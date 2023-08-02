How to help
2 women celebrate 105 years of life on the same day

Both Joyce Johnson and Rosa Facciuto are proof that you are only as old as you feel. (SOURCE: KING)
By Jim Dever
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (KING) – Two women in Washington state recently celebrated their 105th birthdays on the very same day.

Joyce Johnson and Rosa Facciuto have lived colorful lives.

Johnson’s first husband died unexpectedly at the age of 42. She then went on to work as an office manager at a local radio station, the beginning of a 30-year career in show business.

She would begin writing at the age of 80 and would publish a number of poems.

As one of Mount Vernon’s most popular residents, Johnson developed a taste for the limelight. She also has a taste for Crunchy Cheetos, of all things.

The mother of three now has eight great-great-grandchildren.

“My long and happy life is my children,” she said. “I have a lot of family.”

Also among her family members were numerous pets, her favorite of which was a little dog named Lola.

At Brookdale Senior Living in Seattle, Facciuto looks back at her life as well on the very same day.

Facciuto grew up in Seattle and has outlived four husbands.

“I lived a good life,” she said. “I kept busy, on the move. Never sat around.”

Facciuto even continued driving her car up until about a month ago. She said she stopped because it was time for her to “get off the road” at 105.

“You see these old people driving along on the road, and they’re so slow,” she said. “And I like to go fast. I don’t have much patience.”

Facciuto’s last husband was a classmate at West Seattle High School.

“We graduated in 1936 together and didn’t see each other for 48 years,” she said. “And when we did meet 48 years later, we were both widowed. We married and had the best 29 and a half years of my life.”

Both of these incredible women are proof that you are only as old as you feel.

“You only get out of life what you put into it,” Facciuto said. “That’s all you get out.”

