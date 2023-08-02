How to help
Annie Kuster co-sponsors organ donation overhaul bill

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - A bill co-sponsored by a local lawmaker is headed to the presidents desk -- to overhaul organ donations.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster cosponsored the bill that would create a bidding process for contracts to control the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), an organization connecting organs with patients.

According to Kuster, the government has worked with the same organization for over 40 years, but an investigation found they failed to make sure organs were not lost or damaged in transit.

This bill would create multiple contracts and ensure financial oversight from the government accountability office.

