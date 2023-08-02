How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Another truck driver gets stuck on the Notch

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another truck driver is in trouble after getting stuck in the Notch.

Police say it happened yesterday evening at around 5:00 p.m.

Officers say they found 49-year-old Ramiro Suarez Cadena’s truck partially off the roadway.

Cadena told Troopers he was unable to read or understand the English language, so he did not heed the multiple signs warning him tractor trailer’s won’t fit.

He was issued multiple tickets for both going into the Notch and blocking traffic.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudia Voight
Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide
Ryan Koss
Vermont man cited for negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday demo'd the new Vermont Strong license plates.
2nd death linked to catastrophic flooding
Reports of two suspicious packages at the Vermont Department of Health Laboratory in Colchester...
Suspicious packages at Vt. Health Dept. lab force evacuations
Kody Bardin
2 arrested in connection with NH home invasion, shooting incident

Latest News

Animals in unsafe situations are seized by law enforcement and taken to a safe place.
Merrymac Farm Sanctuary rescues two starving horses
FILE
Vermont muzzleloader permits are due today
It might not feel like fall yet, but for hunters preparing for muzzleloader season, today’s the...
Vermont muzzleloader permits are due today
FILE
Annie Kuster co-sponsors organ donation overhaul bill
A bill co-sponsored by a local lawmaker is headed to the presidents desk -- to overhaul organ...
Annie Kuster co-sponsors organ donation overhaul bill