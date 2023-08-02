Another truck driver gets stuck on the Notch

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another truck driver is in trouble after getting stuck in the Notch.

Police say it happened yesterday evening at around 5:00 p.m.

Officers say they found 49-year-old Ramiro Suarez Cadena’s truck partially off the roadway.

Cadena told Troopers he was unable to read or understand the English language, so he did not heed the multiple signs warning him tractor trailer’s won’t fit.

He was issued multiple tickets for both going into the Notch and blocking traffic.

