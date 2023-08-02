Burlington faces rising tide of discarded syringes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington officials say the existing problem of discarded syringes on city streets is worse than ever as the substance use crisis continues. For a second year, we followed the city’s health officer on his daily route to clean up the needles in the Queen City.

“The fact that we’ve lost like 30 people in the last year -- it’s pretty terrible,” said Alex Olsen, who says he is homeless and sees those around him struggling with addiction every day. “They gotta want to have to do it themselves, but the park has just become a nightmare and I don’t even hang out there.”

Nearby, Nancy Lavat says she has been in stable housing for five years and sober for one but knows what it’s like to struggle. “You feel a hopelessness. How am I going to get housing? Housing is so tight. How am I going to survive? So, this is the way that you choose,” she said

And like others, the South Burlington woman has seen an increase in discarded needles. “I absolutely notice a difference -- I do find the syringes. I get off the bus, there are just piles of syringes,” Lavat said.

Many of those syringes are picked up by Burlington deputy health officer Ted Miles. He’s been in public service for 42 years and in his four years of cleaning up needles says this is the worst it’s been. “Last year, I filled three 18-gallon sharps containers total. For the year, this year, I’ve already filled two 18-gallon sharps containers in the last four months,” Miles said.

At least five days a week, Miles walks through downtown picking up needles. He says last year people would report a needle and there would just be one or two at a location. Now, he’s found as many as half of a garbage bag full. “There are a lot of kids on the streets. We have a lot of visitors. There’s a lot of... so the needles are sometimes hidden, you can’t see them,” he said.

Miles says he was once homeless and that his family helped get him out of his difficult situation. But he believes there are not enough services out there to fix the problem, and that people have to want to get help. “If there was a simple solution, we would have done it already,” he said.

If you see a syringe, the city says you can place them in a thick bottle like a Gatorade bottle and put tape over the lid with a note saying “Do not recycle.” If there are a lot in one spot -- or if you’re not comfortable disposing of them -- you can submit it online.

