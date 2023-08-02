Burlington Public Works tightens security
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Those trying to get into the Burlington Public Works Department may have a hard time because of new security precautions.
Officials say the doors to the Pine Street facility are now locked. -- staff will eventually open the door. There’s also an unarmed security guard on site.
City officials say the changes were triggered by a pending legal matter and are likely temporary.
