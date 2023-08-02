How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington Public Works tightens security

Officials say the doors to the Pine Street facility are now locked and there's also an unarmed...
Officials say the doors to the Pine Street facility are now locked and there's also an unarmed security guard on site.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Those trying to get into the Burlington Public Works Department may have a hard time because of new security precautions.

Officials say the doors to the Pine Street facility are now locked. -- staff will eventually open the door. There’s also an unarmed security guard on site.

City officials say the changes were triggered by a pending legal matter and are likely temporary.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Koss
Vermont man cited for negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Claudia Voight
Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide
Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday demo'd the new Vermont Strong license plates.
2nd death linked to catastrophic flooding
Kahliq Richardson-File photo
Vt. man sentenced for federal gun crime connected to fatal shooting
Kody Bardin
2 arrested in connection with NH home invasion, shooting incident

Latest News

File photo
Burlington faces rising tide of discarded syringes
If your home got flooded, your well water could be compromised and health officials want to...
Health officials urge Vermonters to test well water after flooding
A Vermont company is getting nearly $10 million from the federal government to expand energy...
Vermont company awarded federal cash to expand energy storage in rural areas
File
Rodent control safety precautions