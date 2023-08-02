EPA urges safe disposal of flood-related hazardous materials

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Environmental Protection Agency is urging Vermont residents to safely dispose of flood-related hazardous materials at local collection sites.

Items that are considered hazardous include cleaners, pesticides, gasoline, oil, paint and paint thinners, fluorescent light bulbs, mercury thermostats and thermometers, and other dangerous or toxic wastes.

It does not include things like fireworks, ammunition, electronics, sharp objects, or other nonhazardous solid waste and debris.

The EPA also warns Vermonters to use protective gear like masks and gloves when collecting hazardous materials and to not mix chemicals or pour them down the drain.

Click here for more information including a list of hazardous waste collection sites.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.