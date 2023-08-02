How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

EPA urges safe disposal of flood-related hazardous materials

The Environmental Protection Agency is urging Vermont residents to safely dispose of...
The Environmental Protection Agency is urging Vermont residents to safely dispose of flood-related hazardous materials at local collection sites. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Environmental Protection Agency is urging Vermont residents to safely dispose of flood-related hazardous materials at local collection sites.

Items that are considered hazardous include cleaners, pesticides, gasoline, oil, paint and paint thinners, fluorescent light bulbs, mercury thermostats and thermometers, and other dangerous or toxic wastes.

It does not include things like fireworks, ammunition, electronics, sharp objects, or other nonhazardous solid waste and debris.

The EPA also warns Vermonters to use protective gear like masks and gloves when collecting hazardous materials and to not mix chemicals or pour them down the drain.

Click here for more information including a list of hazardous waste collection sites.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudia Voight
Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide
Ryan Koss
Vermont man cited for negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday demo'd the new Vermont Strong license plates.
2nd death linked to catastrophic flooding
Reports of two suspicious packages at the Vermont Department of Health Laboratory in Colchester...
Suspicious packages at Vt. Health Dept. lab force evacuations
Kahliq Richardson-File photo
Vt. man sentenced for federal gun crime connected to fatal shooting

Latest News

File photo
Burlington man charged with aggravated assault
Former Democratic state rep elected Newport mayor
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Animals in unsafe situations are seized by law enforcement and taken to a safe place.
Merrymac Farm Sanctuary rescues two starving horses