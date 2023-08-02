How to help
Former Democratic state rep elected Newport mayor

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Newport has a new mayor following Tuesday’s special election

Linda Joy Sullivan won a three-way race against Carl King and Roderick Owens, picking up a total 388 votes out of 566.

Sullivan, a Democrat and former state representative from Dorset, has lived in Newport for less than a year.

She takes the place of Beth Barnes, who was elected mayor on Town Meeting Day and stepped down after only 11 weeks on the job, saying she was threatened and intimidated by members of the City Council.

Citing the high cost of holding a special election, the council first opted to appoint a new mayor, but residents pushed to hold another vote.

Sullivan has said she will work together with the council, listen to the will of the people, and put together good policy based on the will of the people.

