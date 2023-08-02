How to help
Health officials urge Vermonters to test well water after flooding

If your home got flooded, your well water could be compromised and health officials want to...
(Courtesy: Vt. Health Department)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If your home got flooded, your well water could be compromised and health officials want to make sure you test it.

The Vermont Department of Health wants all Vermonters who have a well or spring water to get what they are calling an emergency drinking water testing kit.

The kits are designed to test your water for bacteria and nitrates and nitrites.

Health officials say in events like the recent storms, floodwaters usually collect a lot of runoff.

Some 3,700 tests have been given out so far and almost half of the results that have come back to the department are contaminated with bacteria.

“Bacteria and nitrate can make you sick, so we really want people on private drinking water systems assuming that their drinking water is contaminated if floodwater has reached their well or spring. And then not using it for cooking or making baby bottles or any other use where the water is going to get into your mouth,” said Bridget O’Brien of the Vt. Health Department.

To get a testing kit you can go to your local health office or a flood resource center. Click here for more information from the Health Department.

