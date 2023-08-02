Health Watch: Dartmouth Health seeking volunteers for colon screening study

LEBANON, N.H (WCAX) - Dartmouth Health is looking to recruit seniors who are willing to take part in a study focused on colon cancer prevention.

About 4.5% of people in the United States will be diagnosed with colon cancer. It’s the 2nd leading cause of cancer death among men and women. But a new study at Dartmouth Health aims to improve those odds.”

“Early diagnosis means a much higher probability of survival,” said Frank Bowles, a prostate cancer survivor from Hanover taking part in the new study. “Given COVID, I missed a colonoscopy appointment and I figured if I can join the study and get a test, that’s a good idea.”

A colonoscopy is a procedure a doctor uses to look at the inside of the colon and rectum with a colonoscope, a long flexible tube with a small video camera. They are looking for polyps, small bumpy growths that can become cancerous.

But colonoscopies are time-consuming and inconvenient. “It requires diet change -- you have a drink a prep, you need to have a chaperone because of sedation. You basically have to take the day off from your usual activity,” said Dr. Audrey Calderwood, the lead researcher on the study that seeks to find out if an at-home stool-based test works just as well. And she’s looking for volunteers.

Participants must be 70 to 82 years old and have a history of colon polyps. But they can not have a history of colon cancer. “The purpose of the study is really to compare a stool-based test done at home and all the convenience of that would be equally as good as colonoscopy but may offer additional benefits like convenience, safer, less risk of complications,” she said.

Patients will be monitored over five years and the results will be compiled with similar studies taking place across the country. “This is another way that can be done at home and sent to mail to the lab that allows further access to colon cancer prevention,” Calderwood said.

Bowles says he’s happy to take part “Anything you can do that helps early detection saves a lot of money for everybody,” he said.

Dartmouth Health is one of 14 facilities across the country taking part in the research. By year three, they hope to enroll 500 patients.

