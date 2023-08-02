How to help
Initiative aims to "raise more readers" by encouraging literacy in and outside the classroom

Partnerships for Literacy and Learning -- kicked off its "How do we Raise a Reader?" campaign...
Partnerships for Literacy and Learning -- kicked off its “How do we Raise a Reader?” campaign at the Hilton hotel in Burlington on Tuesday.(WCAX)
By Lucy Caile
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Can you remember the last time you picked up a book -- or read an article?

A Vermont initiative aims to make that question easier to answer.

Partnerships for Literacy and Learning -- kicked off its “How do we Raise a Reader?” campaign at the Hilton hotel in Burlington on Tuesday.

It’s an effort to get more people of all ages to read more.

The organization says the amount of reading people do is declining.

They say 50 percent of adults haven’t opened a book in the last year.

Leaders encourage parents to insist their kids to read, as they get older, when they might become more reluctant.

“We insist that they eat healthy, we insist they go to the doctors when they need to, this is just like that. There really is no substitute for exposure and opportunity, and sheer volume of reading,” Marjorie Lipson from Partnerships in Literacy and Learning said.

The initiative also aims to have deeper conversations about reading - to help encourage deeper thought in to what a story is saying.

PLL there are a variety of ways to get children to read outside a traditional paperback book -- from e-readers, to web articles, to even informative, researched social media posts.

