Merrymac Farm Sanctuary saves two horses from starvation

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Romeo and Honey are eating in their new home at Merrymac Farm Sanctuary in Charlotte. They were in much worse condition when they first arrived two weeks ago.

“They have probably one of the worst starvation cases for Honey that we’ve seen,” says Era MacDonald, director of the Charlotte farm.

Leicester Animal Control, with the help of the Addison County Sheriff, seized the horses and brought them here. MacDonald and her team are helping them improve, but it’s a tumultuous process because of how vulnerable the horses are.

“Any kind of refeeding has to be done extraordinarily slow. It’s just like any other kind of starving animal or human. The refeeding process is slow and meticulous,” said MacDonald.

Leicester and Salisbury animal control officer Robbie Devoid says he’s unable to comment on the specifics of Romeo and Honey’s case because it’s still under investigation.

He did say this is the only seizure of this kind he’s been involved in since he started the position in October.

Devoid says he steps in after hearing from the community and approaches preliminary investigations with an open mind.

“We have a handbook that was given to me that I can use this resource, and I get on the Vermont statutes website to understand the situations and if I have a question, as would other ACOs do, they reach out to their local law enforcement,” said Devoid.

Some municipalities in Vermont have police acting as animal control. Others, like Leicester, have appointed or volunteer positions.

Devoid says seizure cases are complicated. He has to coordinate law enforcement and game wardens, talk with community members and determine which sanctuaries or shelters have availability.

“I’ve had to generate my network from the ground up because I didn’t have a lot to start with. Networking is a big thing in this particular position because you have to have a backup. You have to have a plan D,” said Devoid.

Back at Merrymac, MacDonald says they’ve taken in dozens of animals over the years, ranging from horses to goats to pigs.

She says they had space this time but adds that this is not always the case for every situation, especially if it isn’t clear to officials where the animals could go. Her concern is seizures like this are only going to happen more.

“We’ve had hay and grain prices going up. Lots of people got animals during COVID. And we’re seeing, you know, an increase in animals needing homes. So we need to make sure that we have availability for helping those people, but also availability to place animals that need placement,” said MacDonald.

The sheriff says it’s not their investigation at this point. The case belongs to the town of Leicester and its animal control.

