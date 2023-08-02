Police in daylong standoff with Vermont man

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have been at the home of a Waterbury man for hours in what they call a criminal investigation with mental health undertones.

According to police, the standoff involves a criminal investigation with mental health undertones.

Waterbury police are looking to make an arrest and a mental health case worker is on scene.

Police have been at the home since just after 10 a.m. and are now waiting on a judge to sign a warrant so they can enter the house to arrest John Neville, who police say violated an abuse prevention order.

According to investigators, Neville has a history of disturbances including attempted arson, reckless endangerment and unlawful trespass.

Wednesday, Neville was yelling and making obscene gestures at police while blasting music and throwing things out the window.

Our Ike Bendavid is gathering more details and will have an update on the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m.

Related Story:

Waterbury man cited for attempted arson

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.