Police in daylong standoff with Vermont man

Police have been at the home of a Waterbury man for hours in what they call a criminal...
Police have been at the home of a Waterbury man for hours in what they call a criminal investigation with mental health undertones.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have been at the home of a Waterbury man for hours in what they call a criminal investigation with mental health undertones.

According to police, the standoff involves a criminal investigation with mental health undertones.

Waterbury police are looking to make an arrest and a mental health case worker is on scene.

Police have been at the home since just after 10 a.m. and are now waiting on a judge to sign a warrant so they can enter the house to arrest John Neville, who police say violated an abuse prevention order.

According to investigators, Neville has a history of disturbances including attempted arson, reckless endangerment and unlawful trespass.

Wednesday, Neville was yelling and making obscene gestures at police while blasting music and throwing things out the window.

Our Ike Bendavid is gathering more details and will have an update on the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m.

