Police: Mental health crisis leads to arrest of Waterbury man

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waterbury man was arrested at his home Wednesday after police stood by outside his house all day waiting for a warrant.

The case involves a man who police say appeared to be having a mental health crisis, and who caused a lot of trouble for neighbors in the past few weeks.

Police say it was a criminal investigation that turned into a mental health crisis.

Officers arrived just after 10 a.m. to arrest John Neville for allegedly violating an abuse prevention order and other charges. This is after Neville was arrested Tuesday and released early Wednesday morning after a mental health evaluation.

Police say once Neville was released, he violated his conditions.

According to investigators, Neville has a history of disturbances including attempted arson, reckless endangerment, unlawful trespass, unlawful mischief and noise in the nighttime, and neighbors say there have been ongoing issues.

For hours on Wednesday, Neville yelled and made obscene gestures at police while blasting music and throwing things out the window.

At around 5:30 p.m., police were finally able to go inside with a warrant and arrest Neville.

“Mr. Neville has been violating an abuse prevention order as well as just basically harassing everyone in the neighborhood. There’s been a lot of calls for service out here, a lot of complaints to the governor’s office and today we were just able to put hands on him,” Vt. State Police Sgt. Charles Winn said.

Police are asking that he be held on bail overnight. He’s expected in court on Thursday.

