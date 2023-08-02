How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Popular Saranac Lake trail gets some TLC

A trail crew with the Adirondack Mountain Club is giving some much-needed love to the mile-long...
A trail crew with the Adirondack Mountain Club is giving some much-needed love to the mile-long Baker Mountain Trail in Saranac Lake.(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARANAC LAKE, Vt. (WCAX) - A trail maintenance project underway in the Adirondack High Peaks aims to improve a popular trail while making it more resilient to a changing climate.

A trail crew with the Adirondack Mountain Club is giving some much-needed love to the mile-long Baker Mountain Trail in Saranac Lake. “Clearing drainages, setting rocks, and otherwise making this a safe and usable trail to use,” said the ADK’s Ben Brosseau.

The project was funded by the Village of Saranac Lake and Saranac Lake Local Development Corporation. The goal, Brosseau says, will be a trail that is drier, safer to use, and easier to find. “When people are hiking them, they are going to know where they should be hiking and know that the surface they are stepping on is something that will be able to handle their use,” he said.

The trail’s high foot traffic coupled with climate change and topography create common challenges for trail maintainers in the region. One solution includes building switchback trails that offer a different option for hikers who do not want a steep incline while also preventing the kinds of erosion seen on many steep Northeast trails. Another option includes something trail builders call turnpiking. “You are building up the trail using rocks and filling in with crushed stone and capping it off -- helps drain that water off and creates a surface that tends to be harder and avoids that sort of situation,” Brosseau said.

“They’re jolly. They’re a jolly crew,” said Peg Mallery, who encountered the crew while on the trail Wednesday. She says she’s happy to see the improvements. “You can see where they are putting in drain channels so when it rains, the rain will not take the trail but will drain off to the side so you will not get erosion.”

Work that will mitigate trail damage caused by rainfall and give hikers a better experience in the North Country.

“Trail maintenance and trail work contributes to the protection of this beautiful environment that we see around us, keeps people on the trail, keeps people off the surrounding vegetation -- and we want people to enjoy what we see around us, so that is why it really matters here,” Brosseau said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Koss
Vermont man cited for negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Claudia Voight
Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide
Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday demo'd the new Vermont Strong license plates.
2nd death linked to catastrophic flooding
Kahliq Richardson-File photo
Vt. man sentenced for federal gun crime connected to fatal shooting
Kody Bardin
2 arrested in connection with NH home invasion, shooting incident

Latest News

File photo
Burlington faces rising tide of discarded syringes
If your home got flooded, your well water could be compromised and health officials want to...
Health officials urge Vermonters to test well water after flooding
A Vermont company is getting nearly $10 million from the federal government to expand energy...
Vermont company awarded federal cash to expand energy storage in rural areas
File
Rodent control safety precautions