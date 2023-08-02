Popular Saranac Lake trail gets some TLC

SARANAC LAKE, Vt. (WCAX) - A trail maintenance project underway in the Adirondack High Peaks aims to improve a popular trail while making it more resilient to a changing climate.

A trail crew with the Adirondack Mountain Club is giving some much-needed love to the mile-long Baker Mountain Trail in Saranac Lake. “Clearing drainages, setting rocks, and otherwise making this a safe and usable trail to use,” said the ADK’s Ben Brosseau.

The project was funded by the Village of Saranac Lake and Saranac Lake Local Development Corporation. The goal, Brosseau says, will be a trail that is drier, safer to use, and easier to find. “When people are hiking them, they are going to know where they should be hiking and know that the surface they are stepping on is something that will be able to handle their use,” he said.

The trail’s high foot traffic coupled with climate change and topography create common challenges for trail maintainers in the region. One solution includes building switchback trails that offer a different option for hikers who do not want a steep incline while also preventing the kinds of erosion seen on many steep Northeast trails. Another option includes something trail builders call turnpiking. “You are building up the trail using rocks and filling in with crushed stone and capping it off -- helps drain that water off and creates a surface that tends to be harder and avoids that sort of situation,” Brosseau said.

“They’re jolly. They’re a jolly crew,” said Peg Mallery, who encountered the crew while on the trail Wednesday. She says she’s happy to see the improvements. “You can see where they are putting in drain channels so when it rains, the rain will not take the trail but will drain off to the side so you will not get erosion.”

Work that will mitigate trail damage caused by rainfall and give hikers a better experience in the North Country.

“Trail maintenance and trail work contributes to the protection of this beautiful environment that we see around us, keeps people on the trail, keeps people off the surrounding vegetation -- and we want people to enjoy what we see around us, so that is why it really matters here,” Brosseau said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.