CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - Becca Balint will be in Washington County to visit business owners hit hard by the flooding.

She’ll also be thanking emergency response teams.

Her visiting schedule includes Harry’s Hardware and The Den in Cabot at 12:00 p.m., the Woodbury Fire Department at 1:30 p.m., and the Marshfield Village Store at 3:00 p.m.

