Rodent control safety precautions

File(Francois Mori | AP)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you have rodents that you can’t get rid of at your home? If so, state officials are reminding you of the proper ways to combat them.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets and Vermont Fish & Wildlife are reminding folks it is illegal to use baits to control mice, rats, and meadow voles outdoors without a bait station. That’s because improper use of baits can result in the poisoning of children, pets, domestic animals, and wildlife.

In addition to poison, there are also traps and glue boards available at local hardware stores. They recommend rodent-resistant compost bins and keeping trash in check.

“Removing any type of food and water source is also very important to make sure that there is no extra food or extra water that’s going to be there that’s going to be sustaining rodents or otherwise unwanted animals and pests,” said the ag agency’s Dave Huber.

He said one easy first step is plugging up the holes in your house that critters are using to get inside.

