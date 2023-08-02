Schumer announces boost in funding for North Country hospitals

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Hospitals in New York’s North Country are set for a boost in funding.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer says the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finalized a new rule that will increase payments for hospitals in our region.

The North Country is slated to get more than $41 million in extra federal dollars. That includes about $4 million for the Alice Hyde Medical Center and nearly $11 million for the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

Schumer said upstate New York hospitals have been shortchanged for years.

“This will be a monumental boost to healthcare for our families and to help our healthcare providers fix budget shortfalls, address doctor and nurse shortages and so much more. For years, our hardworking healthcare providers have faced unfairly low Medicare payments, receiving cents on the dollar for the care they provide, but now after over a decade of fighting I am proud to announce I have secured the rules change which will bring nearly $1 billion every single year to hospitals across Upstate NY,” Schumer, D-New York, said in a statement.

Click here for more details including the breakdown of the nearly $1 billion increase in payments from the feds for New York hospitals.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.