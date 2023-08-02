Slate Ridge owner claims he is in compliance with court order

WEST PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - The owner of a paramilitary training camp in West Pawlet with a warrant out for his arrest now claims he has complied with a court order to remove unpermitted structures from his property.

In the latest legal twist to the ongoing battle between the town of Pawlet and Daniel Banyai, new court documents submitted by Banyai claim his property no longer violates court orders.

Banyai and the town have been at odds since 2017 when the town says he began operating a paramilitary training facility without the proper permits. The new court filing says the unpermitted structures on his Slate Ridge property including shipping containers, stairs, and platforms were taken down. Images attached to the court document show what he claims to be before and after photos. Banyai can be seen standing next to a bulldozer. Our Channel 3 Skywatch drone captured images Wednesday of the site.

Banyai says as of July 26th, all structures listed in the court’s order were removed.

“We’re all sick of it. It’s been going on... I don’t know. The court has given him ample time to correct these violations,” said John Davis, who has lived down the road from Slate Ridge for nearly 50 years. He says he’s disappointed that the process has taken this long with still no resolution in sight. “I don’t know if the police in this state are afraid of him or they sympathize with him. A lot of people think they’re afraid of him. Maybe they are.”

Since a judge last month found him in civil contempt, there has been an active arrest order allowing any sheriff or constable in the state to arrest Banyai. Rutland County Sheriff David Fox says along with help from the Vermont State Police, they are still attempting to take him into custody. He says despite the affidavit, he has not been contacted by the town to conduct a site visit. The sheriff says attempts to locate Banyai Wednesday were not successful.

Outside the property on Wednesday, a man claimed to be Banyai’s brother. But Banyai Wednesday declined our request for an interview.

He is currently appealing his arrest warrant to the Vermont Supreme Court.

