Some Vt. businesses opting not to reopen

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - As hundreds of businesses across the state continue to clean up from last month’s flooding, some owners are opting to lock their doors for good.

Mister Z’s restaurant in Barre is one of two central Vermont businesses we spoke to who are already deciding not to reopen. On their website, the owners say they’re appreciative of all the customers that have stopped in over the past 35 years. And for many of those customers, the feeling is mutual.

“I’m certainly going to miss Mister Z’s. It’s the greatest pizza in town probably -- locally in central Vermont -- and I’m certainly going to miss them,” said Pam Hull of Barre.

“A lot of kids depend on their dads and moms stopping to pick up a pizza on the way home on a Friday, and if they’re closing-- that’s terrible,” added Barre’s Harry Harrington.

Dirt still cakes Main Street in Barre where there was once six feet of water. But Mister Z’s so far is the only business in town to confirm they’re closing -- though others like Dente’s Market will spend months cleaning up. “You scrape it, you vacuum it, you move it-- it’s easier than dealing with the wet mud,” said the market’s Rick Dente.

While not always in the same location, Dente’s Market has been open for 116 years, with Rick owning it for at least the past 50.

He says the decision to stay open was a no-brainer, despite flooding seven times before. “I enjoy working. I enjoy doing this particular business because I enjoy the history behind certain collectibles,” he said.

Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce president Kevin Eschelbach says many other businesses are waiting to find out about financial help before deciding whether to lock up for good..

“What I’m hearing from a lot of them is they still have loans from the SBA program from COVID, so they still have debt from COVID, so grants are becoming more and more crucial for them to reopen,” he said.

As for tourism season, Eschelbach says this year is definitely being impacted. “Roads still haven’t reopened. It’s going to be difficult to get here and I expect hotel rooms to be hard to find because of the number of people displaced by the flood,” said.

For business owners considering closing, Dentes offers words of encouragement. “Look forward, be positive, think about it hard and long,” he said.

Montpelier’s Capitol Copy on Main Street has also announced it will not reopen.

