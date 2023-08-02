VA hosting final PACT Act information session for Vt. veterans next week
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The VA on Monday will host its final PACT Act information session in Vermont before the application deadline.
The PACT Act, which took effect this year, grants veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in war zones health care coverage and disability payments they didn’t qualify for before.
But veterans and survivors must act soon to receive retroactive benefits. The deadline for applications is Aug. 9.
The final information session is being hosted at the Rutland Elks Lodge on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m., just two days before the deadline.
Veterans who attend can learn about the PACT Act and how it can help them, and VA staff will be there to help with applying, as well as to conduct toxic exposure screenings.
No appointments are necessary. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 44 Pleasant Street in Rutland.
The event is part of the VA’s nationwide PACT Act Summer VetFest to inform veterans, their families and survivors about the PACT Act.
Veterans can learn more about the PACT Act and file claims at VA.gov/PACT.
