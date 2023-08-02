VA hosting final PACT Act information session for Vt. veterans next week

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The VA on Monday will host its final PACT Act information session in Vermont before the application deadline.

The PACT Act, which took effect this year, grants veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in war zones health care coverage and disability payments they didn’t qualify for before.

But veterans and survivors must act soon to receive retroactive benefits. The deadline for applications is Aug. 9.

The final information session is being hosted at the Rutland Elks Lodge on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m., just two days before the deadline.

Veterans who attend can learn about the PACT Act and how it can help them, and VA staff will be there to help with applying, as well as to conduct toxic exposure screenings.

No appointments are necessary. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 44 Pleasant Street in Rutland.

The event is part of the VA’s nationwide PACT Act Summer VetFest to inform veterans, their families and survivors about the PACT Act.

Veterans can learn more about the PACT Act and file claims at VA.gov/PACT.

Related Stories:

Veterans exposed to toxins during service get help filing claims

Battle Over Burn Pits: Vet benefits finally on the way but fires still burning

Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits

Biden signs ‘burn pits’ help for veterans; a personal win, too

Vermont veterans’ widows grateful for signing of PACT Act

Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits

EXPLAINER: How health care for vets became fight in Congress

Burn pits legislation fails in Senate procedural vote

Burn pits legislation nears finish line with House approval

Wife of former Vt. general encouraged by Senate action on burn pits

Congress reaches deal on expanding burn pit benefits to vets

Welch continues push to help soldiers exposed to war zone burn pits

Biden pledges support to veterans exposed to burn pits

Battle Over Burn Pits: Vt. soldier in 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit dies of cancer

YCQM: May 23, 2021

Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit

Battle Over Burn Pits: New legislation could help vets exposed to toxic fumes

Will a new generation of Vt. soldiers face the Battle over Burn Pits?

Gillibrand enlists Jon Stewart on burn pit bill fight

WCAX News honored with national Edward R. Murrow Award

Gillibrand voices support for veterans exposed to burn pits

YCQM Nov. 24, 2019

Scott signs burn pit registry bill

Veterans lobby Vermont lawmakers for burn pit bill

Welch calls for action on burn pits

Supreme Court halts military burn pit appeals

Former Vt. Army National Guard Commander Michael Heston has died

Police officer gives back to sick kids after death

Perron, MacKenzie win national Murrow Award for burn pit series

WCAX wins Murrow Award for burn pit reports

St. Albans brewery gives ‘Tribute’ to former Guard member

Battle Over Burn Pits, Part 2

Battle Over Burn Pits, Part 1

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.