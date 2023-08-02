Vermont company awarded federal cash to expand energy storage in rural areas

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont company is getting nearly $10 million from the federal government to expand energy storage in rural areas.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity selected Nomad Transportable Power Systems in Waterbury to receive $9.5 million.

With that money, the feds say Nomad will show how its mobile energy storage systems can lower electricity bills and increase power reliability in five rural Vermont communities that have historically faced power outages during severe weather events.

The money comes from the 2020 Energy Act.

