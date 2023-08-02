How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont company awarded federal cash to expand energy storage in rural areas

A Vermont company is getting nearly $10 million from the federal government to expand energy...
A Vermont company is getting nearly $10 million from the federal government to expand energy storage in rural areas. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont company is getting nearly $10 million from the federal government to expand energy storage in rural areas.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity selected Nomad Transportable Power Systems in Waterbury to receive $9.5 million.

With that money, the feds say Nomad will show how its mobile energy storage systems can lower electricity bills and increase power reliability in five rural Vermont communities that have historically faced power outages during severe weather events.

The money comes from the 2020 Energy Act.

Related Stories:

How mobile energy storage system will help GMP take green energy on the go

State, local leaders highlight Vermont-made mobile battery storage system

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Koss
Vermont man cited for negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Claudia Voight
Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide
Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday demo'd the new Vermont Strong license plates.
2nd death linked to catastrophic flooding
Kahliq Richardson-File photo
Vt. man sentenced for federal gun crime connected to fatal shooting
Kody Bardin
2 arrested in connection with NH home invasion, shooting incident

Latest News

The VA on Monday will host its final PACT Act information session in Vermont before the...
VA hosting final PACT Act information session for Vt. veterans next week
The Environmental Protection Agency is urging Vermont residents to safely dispose of...
EPA urges safe disposal of flood-related hazardous materials
Joseph Ferlazzo
Vt. man charged with 2021 murder of wife appears in court
Joseph Ferlazzo
Vt. man charged with 2021 murder of wife appears in court