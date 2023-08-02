Vermont muzzleloader permits are due today

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It might not feel like fall yet, but for hunters preparing for muzzleloader season, today’s the day to plan ahead.

The application for a muzzleloader permit is due today. The season is October 26 t0 the 29th and again from December 2nd to the 10th.

Permits are available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 wildlife management areas. The lottery drawing for permits is in mid September.

