Vt. lawmakers tee up bills to address flooding, resilliency

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers have an eye on flood resiliency next legislative session.

The Rural and Climate Solutions Caucuses are working on a slate of proposals to help rural and lower-income communities access resources for recovery and to invest in resiliency to prepare communities for adverse effects of climate change including extreme heat and flooding.

“There’s a part of it that’s related about planning, about how we are going to pay for this. And it’s about how we rebuild as a community, as a state,” said Rep. Gabrielle Stebbins, D-Burlington

Lawmakers over the past years have also been working to pass bills to reduce the state’s emissions, and last month’s flooding is expected to again put that work in the spotlight.

