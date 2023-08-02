Vt. man charged with 2021 murder of wife appears in court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of killing and dismembering his wife in a camper van in Bolton nearly two years ago was back in court Wednesday.

Police say Emily and Joseph Ferlazzo were celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in October 2021 but that he returned home without her.

When questioned by police, Ferlazzo, confessed to officers that he fatally shot the Northfield woman and left her remains in the bathroom of the camper that he ditched in St Albans.

During a hearing Wednesday, the judge discussed a possible trial next year.

Ferlazzo has already been found civilly liable for his wife’s murder.

Pennsylvania authorities at one point were also investigating the stabbing death of Ferlazzo’s stepmother, Young Hee Lim-Ferlazzo in October 2009. That case remains open.

