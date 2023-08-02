VTrans to host public feedback meetings for greenhouse gas emissions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rescheduled public meetings to talk about what’s driving green initiatives are happening today.

Due to the historic flooding, the Vermont Agency of Transportation moved virtual meetings planned for July to today.

VTrans crews acknowledge transportation greatly contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and say they’re focused on reducing them.

Today’s meetings at 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. are meant to include your feedback, as the crew develops a cost-effective and inclusive carbon reduction strategy.

