BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! What a gorgeous day it’s been! It will be an absolutely fantastic evening. Get outside and take Max Advantage of it if you can, because tomorrow turns more hazy, humid and unsettled again. Tonight won’t be as chilly as winds increase out of the south ahead of our next system.

Clouds increase Thursday morning with the chance for a few showers. It will be breezy with brisk stiff southerly winds and choppy waters on Lake Champlain. There will also be a plume of elevated smoke that moves overhead, bringing haze back to the sky. Most of the smoke will be elevated, so impacts to air quality will be minimal, likely shifting from the “good” category to the “moderate” category.

If the ingredients come together just right, there is a chance we could see a few strong to severe storms late Thursday and Thursday night, mainly across the northern half of the area. Any storms that are able to get strong enough could contain some damaging wind gusts or hail. Batches of showers and storms remain likely through Friday ahead of a cold frontal passage late Friday.

Rain and downpours Thursday and Friday will likely dump between three quarters of an inch and an inch and three quarters, with locally higher amounts in spots that see repeated downpours over the same location. Widespread flooding isn’t a concern, but we are watching the potential for some localized ponding.

Humidity increase sharply through the day on Thursday, but will drop back to more comfortable levels by the weekend. The weekend in general will be lovely with seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Shower chances return Monday and Tuesday.

Enjoy this beautiful evening!

-Jess Langlois

